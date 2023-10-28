Woman with children arrested after fleeing altercation at Family Dollar

A woman with children was arrested after fleeing an altercation at a local Family Dollar store.

Tabatha Ann Miller, 31, who lives at 505 Hamlet Court in Fruitland Park, was arrested on a felony charge of battery Wednesday afternoon, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

A store employee had confronted a child with Miller about “her moving store merchandise around on the shelves.” That prompted a verbal altercation between Miller and the store employee, with Miller throwing her left shoulder and elbow into the store clerk’s body.

Miller, two children and two other people, got into a four-door Nissan and attempted to leave the store through a rear entrance/exit of the parking lot. Officers arrived on the scene and a criminal history check revealed Miller has “multiple convictions of battery and felony battery,” according to the arrest report.

The Ohio native was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.