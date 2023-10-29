Abortion and STDs are the result of unprotected sex

To the Editor:

Virginia is preparing for state elections next month and the liberals are dragging out their old reliable attack on Republicans regarding abortion. Not being a female, it is hard for me to empathize with them regarding abortion. However, I don’t like the use of it for birth control. As fate would have it , in our newspaper, there were ads attacking conservatives for their stance of wanting to save some future babies and an article about spending being reduced for treating an increase in STDs. It seems to me that the two (unwanted pregnancies and STDs) are both a result of unprotected sex. Maybe we need to focus on letting the uninformed public know this fact and it may save a lot of heart ache down the road.

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp