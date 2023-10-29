67.3 F
The Villages
Monday, October 30, 2023
Anhinga waking up at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages

By Staff Report

This anhinga was so happy when it awoke this morning to another absolutely beautiful day at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Letters to the Editor

Abortion and STDs are the result of unprotected sex

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers the observation that abortion and STDs are the result of unprotected sex.

Locked out of priority pool in The Villages

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes being locked out of a priority pool in The Villages.

What would criteria be for retesting drivers 75 and older?

A Village of Fernandina resident responds to a previous letter writer who suggested testing drivers 75 and older.

Good riddance to Mike Pence

A spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee, in a Letter to the Editor, is not surprised to see Mike Pence suspend his campaign for the Republican nomination.

Electric commuter buses could alleviate traffic problems in The Villages

A Village of Osceola Hills resident offers an idea for alleviating traffic woes in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

