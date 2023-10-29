Locked out of priority pool in The Villages

To the Editor:

Do you want IDs being checked at pools or do you want the pools being closed because there is no manpower to check IDs? At Glenview Country Club, you may not have any choice. They simply locked the pool up because they don’t have people to check IDs. I paid an extra fee to use Glenview priority pool, but I was told that I could go to Orange Blossom instead on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 4p.m. I have read lots of complaints about checking IDs at pools. Be careful what you ask for. You may get something else.

Aimao Zhang

Village of Belle Aire