Sunday, October 29, 2023
Villager loses driver’s license for five years after another DUI conviction

By Staff Report
Stacy Dureo Fitzgerald
Stacy Fitzgerald

A Villager has lost her driver’s license for five years after another drunk driving conviction.

Stacy Duroe Fitzgerald, 61, of the Village of Piedmont, was sentenced this past week in Lake County Court in an incident in August 2022 in which she crashed into a small tree, a carport attached to a residence and a parked car at a home in the 800 block of Sharon Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages. Fitzgerald was “severely intoxicated” and taken to a local hospital rather than being immediately arrested. Tests later showed Fitzgerald had a blood alcohol content level of .380, which the investigator noted was nearly “toxic.” Vodka bottles had been found in her car.

She was placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to get an alcohol evaluation.

Last month in Sumter County Court, she was sentenced to a month in jail and her license was revoked for five years following her arrest in August on a charge of driving under the influence after she was found with a carton of merlot in her Yamaha golf cart on El Camino Real.

In May, she had been placed on probation as the result of her arrest this past January after her vehicle sustained a flat tire and was blocking traffic at Buena Vista Boulevard and Parr Drive. An investigation led to the discovery of vodka bottles in her vehicle. She provided two breath samples that each measured .305 blood alcohol content. She later lost her driver’s license for six months, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 80 hours of community service.

