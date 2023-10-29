84.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 29, 2023
type here...

Villager to get break in court after alleged ‘excessive consumption of alcohol’

By Staff Report
Gayelyn Anderson
Gayelyn Anderson

A Villager appears poised to get a break in court after her alleged “excessive consumption of alcohol” led to an arrest

Gayelyn Anderson, 68, who lives in the Newport Villas in the Village of Largo, will likely soon be able to resume “peaceful contact” with a woman with whom she had a dispute on Sept. 16, according to records on file in Sumter County Court. It also appears Anderson will be allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract that will allow her to avoid criminal prosecution on a charge of battery.

The California native had allegedly been drinking and arguing all day with a woman on the day of her arrest. An altercation resulted in Anderson’s arrest.

She remains free on bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Abortion and STDs are the result of unprotected sex

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers the observation that abortion and STDs are the result of unprotected sex.

Locked out of priority pool in The Villages

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes being locked out of a priority pool in The Villages.

What would criteria be for retesting drivers 75 and older?

A Village of Fernandina resident responds to a previous letter writer who suggested testing drivers 75 and older.

Good riddance to Mike Pence

A spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee, in a Letter to the Editor, is not surprised to see Mike Pence suspend his campaign for the Republican nomination.

Electric commuter buses could alleviate traffic problems in The Villages

A Village of Osceola Hills resident offers an idea for alleviating traffic woes in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos