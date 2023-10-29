Villager to get break in court after alleged ‘excessive consumption of alcohol’

A Villager appears poised to get a break in court after her alleged “excessive consumption of alcohol” led to an arrest

Gayelyn Anderson, 68, who lives in the Newport Villas in the Village of Largo, will likely soon be able to resume “peaceful contact” with a woman with whom she had a dispute on Sept. 16, according to records on file in Sumter County Court. It also appears Anderson will be allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract that will allow her to avoid criminal prosecution on a charge of battery.

The California native had allegedly been drinking and arguing all day with a woman on the day of her arrest. An altercation resulted in Anderson’s arrest.

She remains free on bond.