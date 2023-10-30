Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War forms new chapter in The Villages

A new chapter of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, 1861-1865 (DUVCW) has been formed in The Villages.

That chapter – known as “tents” by the organization – is the Jessie Benton Frémont Detached Tent #16.

The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, 1861 – 1865 is a not-for-profit organization formed to unite the daughters, granddaughters, great-granddaughters, and all female direct lineal descendants of honorably discharged Union Veterans of the Civil War in promoting their principle mission which is “to perpetuate the memories of their ancestral fathers who served in the Civil War, to honor their loyalty and their unselfish sacrifices to preserve the Union, and to keep alive the history of those who participated in that heroic struggle for the maintenance of our free government.”

The tent institution ceremony was held at The Villages Public Library at Belvedere. Along with many new and transfer members, in attendance were Verna Maleski, National President; Ellen Higgins, Past National President; and Lauri Warmack, National Registrar. Additionally, guests joined from other tents around the state.

President Maleski instituted the new tent, initiated the new members, and swore in the new tent officers. Attendees enjoyed a luncheon meal by Tent Chaplain Karen Carbonneau, and a program on the tent namesake, Jessie Benton Frémont, by Patriotic Instructor Marcea Oetting. Hannah Emmett-Dennis is the Detached Tent President.

The tent will hold its next meeting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 in the meeting room at The Villages Public Library at Belvedere.

Any women descended from a Union veteran who are interested in membership in the new tent are welcome to attend.