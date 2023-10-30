End of Daylight Saving Time

To the Editor:

On Nov. 5 we will set our clocks back an hour, gifting us with a little piece of unscheduled life. This is your personal invitation to use that hour to help make America a better nation. Can you think about all the ways you can help create the best nation possible for your future, your children, your family, and all Americans?

Being calm and still, think about your role as a citizen, your duties, and your responsibilities. The people we choose in the elections of 2024 will have a great effect on the quality of our local and our national life. Choose wisely. Who has integrity, is honest, trustworthy, competent? Who shows the values you want your children to adopt? Who is capable of building consensus in our great nation?

Breathe deeply and see a better nation for all of us.

Doris McTague

Tallahassee