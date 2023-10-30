84.8 F
The Villages
Monday, October 30, 2023
Husband who had been drinking jailed after allegedly dislocating wife’s shoulder

By Staff Report
William Frank McPherson
A husband who had been drinking was jailed after allegedly dislocating his wife’s shoulder during an altercation.

Officers were called late Saturday night to the home of 53-year-old William Frank McPherson on Huey Street after his wife placed a 911 call, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During an argument, McPherson’s wife fell to the floor and he punched her in the face, according to the report. He grabbed her by the hair and pulled her left arm, causing her shoulder to be dislocated. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the woman had a fresh bruise on her cheek and she showed them “a handful of her hair which had been pulled out,” the report said.

McPherson admitted he had been drinking. He refused to provide a written statement to police.

McPherson was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

