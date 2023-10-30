We should heed warning from Eisenhower

To the Editor:

As our leaders struggle with divisiveness and differences over government spending, a speech given by President Eisenhower 70 years ago is food for thought. For a military man, his comments reflect a humanity that seems to be lacking in many of our leaders today.

Given in April 1953, eight years after winning World War II, Eisenhower’s words are true today:

“Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense a theft from those who are hungry and not fed, those who are cold and not clothed.

The world in arms is not spending money alone.

It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children.

The cost of one modern heavy bomber is this: a modern brick school in more than

30 cities.

It is two electric power plants, each serving a town of 60,000 population.

It is two fully equipped hospitals.

It is some 50 miles of concrete highway.

We pay for a single fighter plane with a half-million bushels of wheat.

we pay for a single destroyer with new homes that could have housed more than 8,000 people.

This, I repeat, is the best way of life on the road the world has been taking.

This is not a way of life at all, in the true sense. Under the cloud of threatening war, it is humanity hanging from a cross of iron.”

Let’s stop the war on entitlements, the debate on free college, etc. and look at Defense Department that leaves billions of dollars in equipment behind in an enemy country, can’t produce an audit, approves cost overruns by wealthy contractors. The amount of waste and fraud in the Defense Department would pay for entitlements many times over.

Diane Yates

Village of Virginia Trace