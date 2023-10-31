Excavating company employee driving work truck arrested on DUI charge

An excavating company employee driving a work truck was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Lee Caldwell Rushing, 61, of Summerfield, was driving a white 2013 Dodge 2500 truck owned by Bill Gregory Excavating shortly before 3 p.m. Monday on SE Hwy. 42 in Summerfield when he was pulled over by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy. Another employee of the company had contacted law enforcement fearful that Rushing was driving under the influence. The other employee was following Rushing’s truck and was also at the scene of the traffic stop.

It appeared Rushing, who was chewing gum, had been drinking. Two empty bottles of McCormick vodka were found in the truck as well as an empty bottle of Fireball whisky. Rushing claimed they weren’t his bottles.

During field sobriety exercises, Rushing incorrectly recited the alphabet. He provided breath samples that registered .177 and .169 blood alcohol content. He had previously been arrested for drunk driving in 2012, also in Marion County.

Rushing was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.