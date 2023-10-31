74.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
type here...

Excavating company employee driving work truck arrested on DUI charge

By Staff Report
Lee Rushing
Lee Rushing

An excavating company employee driving a work truck was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Lee Caldwell Rushing, 61, of Summerfield, was driving a white 2013 Dodge 2500 truck owned by Bill Gregory Excavating shortly before 3 p.m. Monday on SE Hwy. 42 in Summerfield when he was pulled over by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy. Another employee of the company had contacted law enforcement fearful that Rushing was driving under the influence. The other employee was following Rushing’s truck and was also at the scene of the traffic stop.

It appeared Rushing, who was chewing gum, had been drinking. Two empty bottles of McCormick vodka were found in the truck as well as an empty bottle of Fireball whisky. Rushing claimed they weren’t his bottles.

During field sobriety exercises, Rushing incorrectly recited the alphabet. He provided breath samples that registered .177 and .169 blood alcohol content. He had previously been arrested for drunk driving in 2012, also in Marion County.

Rushing was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to Trump a man of ‘great faith and stamina’

A Village of Lake Deaton resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about former President Trump’s great faith and stamina.

Why can’t we all get along?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista West resident has a poignant take on the age-old question, “Why can’t we all get along?”

Let’s change the procedure for checking IDs

A Village of Ashland resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for checking IDs for use of amenities here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Trump a man of great faith and stamina

A Village of Piedmont resident contends he is standing behind former President Trump, a “man of great faith and stamina.”

We should heed warning from Eisenhower

A reader from the Village of Virginia Trace, in a Letter to the Editor, looks back on crucial advice from President Eisenhower that has been ignored.

Photos