82.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
type here...

Florida Silver Alerts have helped recover hundreds of missing senior citizens

By Staff Report

This Florida Department of Law Enforcement is marking the 15th anniversary of Florida’s Silver Alert program. 

Since the program’s inception in 2008, more than 3,200 Silver Alerts have been activated, more than 170 this year alone. Florida’s Silver Alert program has been directly responsible for more than 300 recoveries of missing senior citizens.

“The public plays an important role in saving lives and finding our missing loved ones. I encourage our citizens to sign-up to receive Silver Alerts and take the time to review the alerts when they are issued. To see all active Silver Alerts, visit our website or click this link, https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/currentSilverAlerts.asp,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass.

Silver Alerts are activated statewide at the request of local law enforcement after a senior with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia (ADRD) goes missing in a vehicle. Once a Silver Alert is issued, information about the missing senior is communicated to the public through local media outlets, lottery terminals and highway message signs.

Missing persons 60 years of age and older who have irreversible deterioration of intellectual faculties such as Alzheimer’s disease or dementia are eligible for Silver Alert activation. Once the person has been found safe, the Department of Elder Affairs, in coordination with the Area Agencies on Aging and Florida’s Memory Disorder Clinics, work to provide follow-up assistance to the senior.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to Trump a man of ‘great faith and stamina’

A Village of Lake Deaton resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about former President Trump’s great faith and stamina.

Why can’t we all get along?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista West resident has a poignant take on the age-old question, “Why can’t we all get along?”

Let’s change the procedure for checking IDs

A Village of Ashland resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for checking IDs for use of amenities here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Trump a man of great faith and stamina

A Village of Piedmont resident contends he is standing behind former President Trump, a “man of great faith and stamina.”

We should heed warning from Eisenhower

A reader from the Village of Virginia Trace, in a Letter to the Editor, looks back on crucial advice from President Eisenhower that has been ignored.

Photos