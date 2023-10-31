Florida Silver Alerts have helped recover hundreds of missing senior citizens

This Florida Department of Law Enforcement is marking the 15th anniversary of Florida’s Silver Alert program.

Since the program’s inception in 2008, more than 3,200 Silver Alerts have been activated, more than 170 this year alone. Florida’s Silver Alert program has been directly responsible for more than 300 recoveries of missing senior citizens.

“The public plays an important role in saving lives and finding our missing loved ones. I encourage our citizens to sign-up to receive Silver Alerts and take the time to review the alerts when they are issued. To see all active Silver Alerts, visit our website or click this link, https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/currentSilverAlerts.asp,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass.

Silver Alerts are activated statewide at the request of local law enforcement after a senior with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia (ADRD) goes missing in a vehicle. Once a Silver Alert is issued, information about the missing senior is communicated to the public through local media outlets, lottery terminals and highway message signs.

Missing persons 60 years of age and older who have irreversible deterioration of intellectual faculties such as Alzheimer’s disease or dementia are eligible for Silver Alert activation. Once the person has been found safe, the Department of Elder Affairs, in coordination with the Area Agencies on Aging and Florida’s Memory Disorder Clinics, work to provide follow-up assistance to the senior.