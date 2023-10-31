Inspector falls off roof in The Villages, sustains severe brain injuries

A former Citrus County building inspector suffered severe brain injuries after he fell headfirst onto a driveway while inspecting a rooftop in The Villages.

According to a report by the Citrus County Chronicle, John Ruppert was inspecting a home in The Villages on Oct. 12 when he fell from “the roof and hit the cement driveway head first.”

A neighbor across the street from where Ruppert was working found him lying in the driveway and called the paramedics at around 9 a.m., according to the Chronicle.

Ruppert, who served as building inspector of Citrus County for over two decades, was working for a private company at the time of the incident.

According to the Chronicle, Ruppert will spend time recovering at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, which focuses on spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation.

Ruppert’s daughter, Abby Ruppert Snyder, says neither her dad nor her mom, Heather, have worked during this time.

“We have had so many requests/offers to help either financially or otherwise and we are so grateful for the support,” reads a statement posted on Snyder’s Facebook account.

A GoFund Me has been established to help Ruppert and his wife, Heather, with medical and additional expenses that aren’t covered by their insurance.

“Although he is recovering he has a long road to be 100 percent. So anything helps all donations will be sent to his wife, Heather Ruppert,” reads a statement from GoFundMe organizer Matthew Dumont.

To contribute to the family’s medical expenses, visit the GoFundMe for John Ruppert.

In recent weeks, multiple friends and family members have taken to social media to ask the community for support and to speak to Ruppert’s character.

“John Ruppert is one of the finest people that God ever put on this earth…He is one of the kindest, most generous and selfless people that I have ever known,” reads a statement from Maureen Walsh. Walsh says that when her house was damaged, Ruppert led a crew to save her home. “He never sought anything in return, not even my gratitude…I could fill this feed with a list of his good deeds.”

“There is nothing stronger than family. I know it will take our entire family and the community to support Uncle John and Aunt Heather during this recovery process,” reads a social media post from Ruppert’s niece, Katherine Gibson.