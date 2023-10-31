82.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Response to Trump a man of ‘great faith and stamina’

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Response to Trump a man of “great faith and stamina” – You have got to be kidding me!

Tom Crabill
Village of Lake Deaton

 

