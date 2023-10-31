Response to Trump a man of ‘great faith and stamina’ By Letters to the Editor October 31, 2023 Share FacebookTwitterReddItEmailCopy URL To the Editor: Response to Trump a man of “great faith and stamina” – You have got to be kidding me! Tom Crabill Village of Lake Deaton Have thoughts on a situation or issue unfolding in The Villages? Click here to share your opinion with us and submit a letter to the editor! More Headlines Fun 1920s murder mystery will feature cast of favorite performers Couple and teen arrested after alleged machete-wielding assault in Oxford Villager gets third hole-in-one Margarita Republic closes its doors at Spanish Springs Town Square Get Our Daily Emails Headlines Insurer accuses Villagers of waiting too long to file Hurricane Ian claim Bridgeport at Lake Sumter home sells for $1.55 million Homeless man with drugs arrested in bank parking lot in The Villages Man traveling with wife arrested after allegedly attacking teen in road rage incident Husband who had been drinking jailed after allegedly dislocating wife’s shoulder Letters to the Editor Why can’t we all get along? In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista West resident has a poignant take on the age-old question, “Why can’t we all get along?” Let’s change the procedure for checking IDs A Village of Ashland resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for checking IDs for use of amenities here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Trump a man of great faith and stamina A Village of Piedmont resident contends he is standing behind former President Trump, a “man of great faith and stamina.” We should heed warning from Eisenhower A reader from the Village of Virginia Trace, in a Letter to the Editor, looks back on crucial advice from President Eisenhower that has been ignored. End of Daylight Saving Time A reader from Tallahassee points out we are going to pick up an extra thanks to the time change this weekend. She says we can use that hour to make our nation a little better. Photos Stunning sunrise on Lake Deaton Anhinga waking up at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages Alligator climbing out of pond in The Villages Full moon over Lake Sumter early in the morning Green heron searching for food at Fenney Nature Trail