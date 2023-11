To the Editor:

Regarding the 95-year-old who got probation after the hit-and-run accident:

I am going to say something that is going to be very unpopular. I think she should lose her license. I also think a cutoff needs to be made where a driving test is required after a certain age. This incident proves why. The women she hit was hurt pretty bad. Hopefully the insurance will cover the victim’s medical bills? The article didn’t say.

Ann Tucker

Office Manager

Wing And A Prayer Express