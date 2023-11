The application deadline is nearing for participation in The Villages Christmas Parade.

The parade is set for 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29 at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The entry deadline is Nov. 9. You can access the application at this link: Christmas Parade Application

Entries which have been selected by The Villages Recreation Department will be notified by Nov. 13. An organizational meeting for the parade will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at La Hacienda Recreation Center.