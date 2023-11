To the Editor:

I have a single bike and a tandem bike. My wife and I don’t choose to ride on the streets in The Villages because of the frequency of accidents resulting from impaired elderly drivers. I don’t have any stats on the frequency of bicyclists being injured or even killed; however, just the frequency of accidents in the news is enough for us to choose bike paths. We are very grateful for the number of paths available in The Villages.

Michael Murrell

Village of Marsh Bend