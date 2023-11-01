Oxford man arrested with large quantity of drugs

An Oxford man was arrested with a large quantity of drugs in rural Lake County.

Jeremy Kent Hicks, 34, was driving a gray utility vehicle shortly before midnight Monday in the area of Grays Airport Road and Eagles Nest Road when he swerved to the right side of the lane and then back to the center “several times,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy initiated a traffic stop and “heard an object hit the fence on the right side of the vehicle,” the report said.

Hicks, who has a long criminal history including an arrest in 2020 after a high-speed chase in Summerfield, tried to lie to the deputy about his identity. He later admitted he had done so because his license has been suspended. A check revealed that Hicks has been classified as an habitual offender.

The bag Hicks had tossed from the vehicle was found near the fence. It contained marijuana. Hicks was in possession of a total of 22.3 grams of marijuana.

A search of the vehicle also turned up 5.3 grams of fentanyl and .8 grams of methamphetamine. Digital scales were also found in the vehicle along with two glass smoking pipes.

Hicks had a passenger in the vehicle with him, but said all of the drugs and paraphernalia were his.

Hicks was arrested on multiple drug charges as well as a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail due to his arrest being considered a violation of his felony probation.