70.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
type here...

Oxford man arrested with large quantity of drugs

By Staff Report
Jeremy Kent Hicks
Jeremy Kent Hicks

An Oxford man was arrested with a large quantity of drugs in rural Lake County.

Jeremy Kent Hicks, 34, was driving a gray utility vehicle shortly before midnight Monday in the area of Grays Airport Road and Eagles Nest Road when he swerved to the right side of the lane and then back to the center “several times,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy initiated a traffic stop and “heard an object hit the fence on the right side of the vehicle,” the report said.

Hicks, who has a long criminal history including an arrest in 2020 after a high-speed chase in Summerfield, tried to lie to the deputy about his identity. He later admitted he had done so because his license has been suspended. A check revealed that Hicks has been classified as an habitual offender.

The bag Hicks had tossed from the vehicle was found near the fence. It contained marijuana. Hicks was in possession of a total of 22.3 grams of marijuana.

A search of the vehicle also turned up 5.3 grams of fentanyl and .8 grams of methamphetamine. Digital scales were also found in the vehicle along with two glass smoking pipes.

Hicks had a passenger in the vehicle with him, but said all of the drugs and paraphernalia were his.

Hicks was arrested on multiple drug charges as well as a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail due to his arrest being considered a violation of his felony probation.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Prison wouldn’t have accomplished anything

A Village of Hacienda resident argues that sending a 95-year-old Villager to prison in a hit-and-run crash would not have accomplished anything.

It’s not safe to ride your bicycle on the streets in The Villages

A Village of Marsh Bend resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s not safe to ride your bicycle on the streets in The Villages.

95-year-old Villager should lose her license

A reader expresses her belief that a 95-year-old Villager who seriously injured a fellow resident in a hit-and-run crash should lose her driver’s license.

Response to Trump a man of ‘great faith and stamina’

A Village of Lake Deaton resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about former President Trump’s great faith and stamina.

Why can’t we all get along?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista West resident has a poignant take on the age-old question, “Why can’t we all get along?”

Photos