Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Prison wouldn’t have accomplished anything

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Finally some common sense! The sentence of two years probation and 80 hours of community service is a meaningful and appropriate sentence. Prison was insane and would accomplish nothing.

Sandra Marston
Village of Hacienda

 

