Prison wouldn’t have accomplished anything

To the Editor:
Finally some common sense! The sentence of two years probation and 80 hours of community service is a meaningful and appropriate sentence. Prison was insane and would accomplish nothing.
Sandra Marston
Village of Hacienda
