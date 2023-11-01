Sumter County residents can drop off electronics and hazardous waste

The popular Amnesty Day home electronics and hazardous waste drop-off will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 at Lake Okahumpka Park, 6085 E SR 44, Wildwood.

Nearly 340 Sumter County residents participated in the last Amnesty Day held at the Sumter County Public Works office in Bushnell on Aug. 26. Residents dropped off nearly 35,000 pounds of recycled material along with nearly 12,000 pounds of hazardous material. So far in 2023, nearly residents dropped off nearly 90,000 pounds of recycled material and nearly 55,000 pounds of hazardous material.

Items accepted include automotive fluids and batteries, herbicides, propane tanks up to 25 pounds, cleaners, household electronics (TVs, VCRs, computers, etc.), rechargeable household batteries, latex and oil paints, solvents, pool chemicals among others.

Items that will not be accepted:

1. Biological/infectious waste

2. Explosives

3. Radioactive waste

4. Empty paint cans

5. Tires

For more information, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/amnestyday