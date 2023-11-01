61.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
type here...

Sumter County residents can drop off electronics and hazardous waste

By Staff Report

The popular Amnesty Day home electronics and hazardous waste drop-off will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 at Lake Okahumpka Park, 6085 E SR 44, Wildwood.

Nearly 340 Sumter County residents participated in the last Amnesty Day held at the Sumter County Public Works office in Bushnell on Aug. 26. Residents dropped off nearly 35,000 pounds of recycled material along with nearly 12,000 pounds of hazardous material. So far in 2023, nearly residents dropped off nearly 90,000 pounds of recycled material and nearly 55,000 pounds of hazardous material.

Items accepted include automotive fluids and batteries, herbicides, propane tanks up to 25 pounds, cleaners, household electronics (TVs, VCRs, computers, etc.), rechargeable household batteries, latex and oil paints, solvents, pool chemicals among others.

Items that will not be accepted:
1. Biological/infectious waste
2. Explosives
3. Radioactive waste
4. Empty paint cans
5. Tires
For more information, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/amnestyday

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

95-year-old Villager should lose her license

A reader expresses her belief that a 95-year-old Villager who seriously injured a fellow resident in a hit-and-run crash should lose her driver’s license.

Response to Trump a man of ‘great faith and stamina’

A Village of Lake Deaton resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about former President Trump’s great faith and stamina.

Why can’t we all get along?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista West resident has a poignant take on the age-old question, “Why can’t we all get along?”

Let’s change the procedure for checking IDs

A Village of Ashland resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for checking IDs for use of amenities here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Trump a man of great faith and stamina

A Village of Piedmont resident contends he is standing behind former President Trump, a “man of great faith and stamina.”

Photos