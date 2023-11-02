75.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 2, 2023
Golfer thrilled after getting hole-in-one at course in The Villages

By Staff Report

A golfer was thrilled after getting a hole-in-one at a course in The Villages.

Wendy Grubbs was thrilled when she got the lucky ace
Wendy Grubbs was thrilled when she got the lucky ace.

Wendy Grubbs scored the lucky ace at Hole #4 at the Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course.

