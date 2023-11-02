67.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 2, 2023
New Yorker convicted of raping child registers permanent address in The Villages

By Staff Report
Robert Kenneth Mercado
Robert Kenneth Mercado

A New Yorker convicted of raping a child has registered a permanent address in The Villages.

Robert Kenneth Mercado, 69, was convicted in 1995 in Washington County, New York of sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 11, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Mercado registered an address on Wednesday at 3473 Galesburg Court in the Village of Glenbrook.

Mercado stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, according to the registration submitted to FDLE.

He has not registered a vehicle.

