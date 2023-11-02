Senator Rick Scott says it’s time to unite behind Trump

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott says it’s time for Republicans to unite behind former President Trump.

By announcing his support for Trump in the 2024 contest, Scott has turned his back on Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been steadily campaigning for much of this year, but has not gained any ground against his former mentor. Scott, who served two terms as governor, was DeSantis’ immediate predecessor in the Governor’s Mansion.

“I am optimistic that we can return America to its rightful position of economic and military strength and the undisputed moral leader of the free world, but only with strong leadership in the White House. That is why I support my friend President Donald J. Trump to be the 47th president of the United States and encourage every Republican to unite behind his efforts to win back the White House,” Scott said.

Dr. Ben Carson, who served in Trump’s cabinet, also recently announced his endorsement of Trump.