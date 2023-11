To the Editor:

Mrs. Levitt has been sentenced to two years probation and 80 hours of community service! How is she going to get there? Drive? She’s already been proven to be a menace on the road! Take away her license before she kills somebody! Then let her figure out how she’s going to get to her probation officer and do her community service. She doesn’t deserve a license anymore!

Ida Donegan

Village of Penncamp