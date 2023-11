The Everglades FUNtional Art Glass & Pottery Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 at Everglades Recreation Center.

Those attending can purchase glass fusion and pottery pieces from local artists. Items which are both functional and decorative will be available, including jewelry, bowls, plates, vases, wall art and home decor.

The sale is open to all members of the public. Cash is preferred.