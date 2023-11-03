65 F
Friday, November 3, 2023
Live Square Entertainment for Saturday, November 4

By Staff Report

Zee-R Band

Brownwood Paddock Square |  5:00 PM

Swing Theory

Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM

DeadLanders

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM

Low Tide

Sawgrass Grove  |  11:00 AM

Mitchell Klavins Group

Sawgrass Grove  |  5:00 PM

Letters to the Editor

I would be really upset if I bought a home and found it was not in compliance

A Village of Sanibel resident says she would be really upset if she bought a home and found it was not in compliance. Read her Letter to the Editor.

You can fly a Trump flag but can’t display a pro-Israel sign

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident says it doesn’t make sense that you cannot post a sign to support Israel, but you can fly a flag to show support for Donald Trump.

The person who sold the out-of-compliance villas should pay the fines

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the person who sold the out-of-compliance villas should pay the fines.

A slap on the wrist is not a punishment

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident says that a slap on the wrist is not a suitable punishment for a 95-year-old Villager in a hit-and-run crash.

Evil of anti-Semitism hiding among my neighbors

A Village of Hemingway resident describes the reaction she got when she posted a sign that said, “We Stand With Israel.”

