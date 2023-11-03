Oakland Hills man arrested after tipster reports erratic driving to law enforcement

An Oakland Hills man was arrested after a tipster reported his erratic driving to law enforcement.

Robert David Blake, 58, who lives in the development off U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake, was driving a black Ford Expedition at about 9 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop after receiving a report the vehicle had been swerving and nearly caused an accident.

Blake exhibited signs of impairment and was unsteady on his feet. He admitted he taken xanax at about 11 p.m. the previous night. Prescription bottles for xanax and adderall were found in the vehicle, according to the arrest report.

Blake provided a breath sample that registered .000. He also provided a urine sample.

Blake was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.