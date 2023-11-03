Official worried about impact of insurance crisis on future of  The Villages

An official said Friday he is worried about the impact of the insurance crisis on the future of The Villages.

Community Development District 2 Supervisor Jim Cipollone said he has been informed by his insurance company that his policy will not be renewed. His home in the Village of Palo Alto was built in 2000.

“Older houses in particular, houses before 2002, they won’t insure them,” Cipollone said.

He said he’s concerned about residents who are facing cancellation or soaring rates they can no longer afford.

“What’s going to happen to The Villages if you can’t find affordable insurance?” he asked. “It’s going to be an issue.”

The Florida Legislature is scheduled to meet in a special session next week to address the state’s homeowner’s insurance crisis.

“Florida is in a unique position, because of hurricanes and litigation. Many insurance companies have walked away. The state government is going to have to work on this one,” said CDD 2 Board Chairman Bart Zoellner.