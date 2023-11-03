Susanne Jean Conrad (Sue) passed away peacefully on October 30, 2023 at the age of 84 in her home in Lady Lake, Florida. She was born on November 11, 1938 in Buffalo, NY to James and Helen Russell. She was a sweet soul, a loving wife and mother who preferred spending time with family and friends – talking, sharing stories and laughing; watching Buffalo Bills football games; and dancing with her husband.

A graduate of Buffalo State College, Sue had a successful career as a Teacher and Speech Therapist within the Lockport and Medina, NY school systems. She was dedicated to helping her students and making a positive impact on their lives. In her free time Sue found joy in reading, crocheting, completing puzzles and singing.

She is survived by her children: Francis Conrad, Jr., Dennis (Diane) Conrad, Michele (Mitchell) Stamp, Helaine Wright, and Heather Miles. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Francis III (Mercedes), James (Natalia) and Derek Conrad; Jayme (Nick) Martell, and Erin Stamp; Conner and Kylea Wright; and Janelle and Stephanie Miles. Sue is also survived by her sister, Patricia (Ray) Beckett and her brother James (Linda) Russel; numerous great grandchildren, nieces/nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Francis P. Conrad; her father, James Russell; and her mother Helen Sapecky Russell.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 5, 2023 between 3 – 4 pm at Beyer’s Funeral Home: 134 US 441 in Lady Lake, Florida. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 am at St. Timothy’s RC Church: 1351 Paige Place in Lady Lake, Florida. A memorial service is being planned to take place at a later date in Medina, NY where she and her husband lived and raised their children before retiring to Florida. Private interment will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida where she will be placed with her husband.

Contributions in memory of Sue can be made to the American Kidney Fund and the American Heart Association.