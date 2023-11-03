Unanimous decision rendered in $1,237 fine in sod vs. stone controversy

A unanimous decision has been rendered with regard to a $1,237 fine faced by a Villager in the sod vs. stone controversy.

Tom Murnane of the La Cresenta Villas appealed Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

Murnane purchased his home at 2819 Burgos Drive in 2022 with the stone already in place at the patio villa. He was found in violation of deed compliance in a June 23 public hearing. He and other homeowners in the villa community were the subject of an anonymous complainant who lodged a complaint over their illicit stone landscaping, which is not permitted at patio villas.

“I bought the house from The Villages sales team,” Murnane told the board.

He said after he was found in violation, he followed the process by applying to the Architectural Review Committee. After some back and forth and modifications to his plan, he won approval from the ARC.

“The ARC board said I was good,” Murnane said.

The mistake Murnane made was not contacting Community Standards to announce he was back in compliance after removing the stone and replacing it with sod. Because he didn’t make the call, he was hit with the fine, which was a surprise.

“I am $2,000 out for the work, plus the cost of fixing the sprinklers, plus the time I had to miss work to attend all these meetings,” Murnane said.

Supervisors were sympathetic to Murnane’s plight.

“I personally don’t think he should pay a dime. It wasn’t his fault. He bought the house that way,” said Supervisor Jim Conti.

The board voted unanimously to waive the fine.