Webster votes for $14 billion in aid for Israel that Biden has vowed to veto 

Congressman Daniel Webster on Thursday voted for a $14 billion aid package for Israel, but President Joe Biden has threatened to veto it if it reaches his desk.

“I voted to pass H.R. 6126, which provides support for our greatest ally in the Middle East, Israel, as it defends itself against the barbaric war launched by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives. “This legislation rejects the Washington presumption that nothing can be cut in order to fund priorities by rescinding funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, specifically targeting funds used to supercharge the IRS with 87,000 new agents.”

Biden has vowed to veto the bill as he would prefer to see a much broader package which includes aid for Ukraine and money for U.S. border security. U.S. Senate leaders have also indicated the House bill won’t win approval in their chamber.

Here are highlights of the Israeli aid package which won approval of the House with 12 Democrats voting for it:

· Fully offsets the $14.3 billion in funding by rescinding funds from the Inflation Reduction Act which passed last year.

· Provides $4 billion to replenish Iron Dome and David’s Sling middle defense systems.

· $1.2 billion for continued development of the Iron Beam system to counter short-range threats.

· Ensures American military readiness by providing $4.4 billion to replenish domestic defense stockpiles.

· Supports U.S. personnel and citizens by providing $150 million for enhanced security at the U.S. Embassy, and $50 million for the evacuation of U.S. citizens.