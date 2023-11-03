You can fly a Trump flag but can’t display a pro-Israel sign

To the Editor:
It’s not OK to have a sign that says, “We stand with Israel,” but it’s OK to have a sign or flag that says. “I support President Trump 2024.” who is an amoral piece of crap who incites riots!
Miriam Wood
Village of Pine Ridge
To the Editor:
It’s not OK to have a sign that says, “We stand with Israel,” but it’s OK to have a sign or flag that says. “I support President Trump 2024.” who is an amoral piece of crap who incites riots!
Miriam Wood
Village of Pine Ridge
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.