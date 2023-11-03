65 F
The Villages
Friday, November 3, 2023
You can fly a Trump flag but can’t display a pro-Israel sign

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It’s not OK to have a sign that says, “We stand with Israel,” but it’s OK to have a sign or flag that says. “I support President Trump 2024.” who is an amoral piece of crap who incites riots!

Miriam Wood
Village of Pine Ridge

 

