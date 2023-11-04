76.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 4, 2023
type here...

Apartment dweller arrested after alleged attack on live-in lady friend

By Staff Report
George Hedrick Brown III
George Hedrick Brown III

An apartment dweller was arrested after an alleged attack on his live-in lady friend.

George Hedrick Brown III, 51, was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. Friday on a charge of battery.

A woman reported that she and Brown had been arguing when he “aggressively stepped towards her, and pushed her forcefully with both of his hands which knocked her to the ground,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While she was still on the ground, Brown tried to close a bedroom door. Her ankle was in the doorway and it was struck by the door.

Brown was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond for the Washington D.C. native was set at $1,000.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to letter about abortion and STDs

A Village of Pine Hills reader responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about abortion and STDs.

Testing requirements for elderly drivers

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers her thoughts on driving tests for elderly residents.

Don’t patio villas and courtyard villa drain the same?

A Village of Sabal Chase resident is confused about drainage as it relates to courtyard and patio villas. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I would be really upset if I bought a home and found it was not in compliance

A Village of Sanibel resident says she would be really upset if she bought a home and found it was not in compliance. Read her Letter to the Editor.

You can fly a Trump flag but can’t display a pro-Israel sign

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident says it doesn’t make sense that you cannot post a sign to support Israel, but you can fly a flag to show support for Donald Trump.

Photos