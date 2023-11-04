Apartment dweller arrested after alleged attack on live-in lady friend

An apartment dweller was arrested after an alleged attack on his live-in lady friend.

George Hedrick Brown III, 51, was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. Friday on a charge of battery.

A woman reported that she and Brown had been arguing when he “aggressively stepped towards her, and pushed her forcefully with both of his hands which knocked her to the ground,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While she was still on the ground, Brown tried to close a bedroom door. Her ankle was in the doorway and it was struck by the door.

Brown was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond for the Washington D.C. native was set at $1,000.