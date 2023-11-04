76.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 4, 2023
Basket Bonanza will be held at St. Mark the Evangelist Social Hall

By Staff Report

The Women’s Guild will host a Basket Bonanza on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the St. Mark the Evangelist Social Hall, Route 42, Summerfield.

The preview day is Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On that day, guests are welcome to view the 150+ baskets valued from $25 to $200, premium items such as designer handbags, money trees, and gift cards that will be raffled. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, the drawings for all the baskets and other gifts will take place and a dessert buffet and refreshments will be served. Guests can win more than one basket, but must be present to win.

All baskets have been created by Women’s Guild members and include unique gift items, handmade items, and food and beverage selections. Creative basket themes include “Cookies for Santa,” “A Bit of Irish Luck,” “Going Green”, “Lemonade on the Lanai”, and many more

For more information contact Madelyn Sukiel at (352) 613-6893.

St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church is dedicated to know the heart, see the face and be the hands of Christ, and create a community where friends become family. For more information, visit stmarkrcc.com

