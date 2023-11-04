76.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 4, 2023
Franklin Recreation Center Jubilee Putting Course will be closed

By Staff Report

The Franklin Recreation Center Jubilee Putting Course will be closed for maintenance on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Franklin Recreation Center at (352) 674-1989.

Letters to the Editor

Response to letter about abortion and STDs

A Village of Pine Hills reader responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about abortion and STDs.

Testing requirements for elderly drivers

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers her thoughts on driving tests for elderly residents.

Don’t patio villas and courtyard villa drain the same?

A Village of Sabal Chase resident is confused about drainage as it relates to courtyard and patio villas. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I would be really upset if I bought a home and found it was not in compliance

A Village of Sanibel resident says she would be really upset if she bought a home and found it was not in compliance. Read her Letter to the Editor.

You can fly a Trump flag but can’t display a pro-Israel sign

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident says it doesn’t make sense that you cannot post a sign to support Israel, but you can fly a flag to show support for Donald Trump.

