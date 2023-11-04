Grand Oaks neighbors gearing up to fight plan for ‘trailer park’

The yard signs are going up. The website has been established. Neighbors of Grand Oaks Resort are gearing up to fight plans for a “trailer park” in their rural paradise.

Residents living near the resort are ready to battle the proposal to put in nearly 800 manufactured homes at the scenic setting known for equestrian events.

In September, a plan was pitched to the Lady Lake Commission for the 795 manufactured homes to be marketed to families. Neighbors contend it’s a “get rich quick” scheme to offer financing for the “workforce housing” in which the “buyers” would be purchasing the manufactured homes, but paying lot rent to Grand Oaks. The price point of the homes is said to be about $165,000.

The Grand Oaks neighbors, many of whom have been there for decades, warn of the need to be wary of the “buzzwords” being used to peddle the proposal.

Here’s a sample of troubling “buzzwords” from the StopGrandOaks.com website:

Manufactured Home – The term “Manufactured Home” was conceived by the Mobile Home manufacturers in the late 1970’s in an attempt to glorify the mobile home and increase sales. A Manufactured Home is a mobile home and is not the same as a Modular House! Removing the hitch and axles does not suddenly transform a mobile home into a Modular House.

Middle Income – The term “Middle Income” does not refer to the same set of families as it did several years ago, just as the term “Minimum Wage” does not mean $1.25/hr as it did when I was first starting to work years ago and gasoline is not $0.30/gallon any more.

Grand Oaks neighbors apparently intend to try to persuade the Lady Lake Commission the project should not be “annexed” into the town’s borders, which do not touch any part of Grand Oaks.

In 2022, rural residents of Edwards Road battled a plan for 122 houses at a price point of $300,000. Those residents vigorously spoke out at Lady Lake Commission meetings as well as before the town’s Planning & Zoning Board. The developer behind that project eventually pulled his request and hasn’t been back since.

The Edwards Road residents, like the Grand Oaks neighbors, cited concerns about traffic and safety.