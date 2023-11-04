Response to letter about abortion and STDs

To the Editor:

A recent Letter to the Editor, from a frequent contributor, mentions the upcoming Virginia elections and how he thinks abortion should not be used for birth control.

It seems he believes humanity begins at conception. But if you look closely into the matter; the Bible, Science and Human history reveal that viability outside the womb is when humanity starts. “It’s the Breath of Life.” Without spirit it is nothing but human flesh, the clay being formed by a woman. Restore American Women’s Freedoms, but this discussion is for another day.

What really bothered me was when the letter writer tried to compare unwanted pregnancies with STDs and opined that the cause of both is unprotected sex. He struggles to empathize with women who have had an abortion and calls women who have an unwanted pregnancy uninformed for not having safe sex. Seems to me he does not have a very high regard for many women and sometimes even when safe sex is practiced an unwanted pregnancy occurs.

And what about the times safe sex couldn’t be practiced; like in cases of rape, incest by an uncle on a child, or other unplanned/nonconsensual sexual encounters. Then there are all the pregnancies that are wanted but have to be aborted for medical reasons.

Maybe this contributor has a few women in his life, like a wife or daughter(s) or granddaughter(s), who could sit down with him and share some pertinent experiences of women they know and maybe then he might vicariously feel some sisterhood with the opposite sex.

Carl Casale

Village of Pine Hills