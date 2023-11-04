Shirley Margaret Lamkin

December 4, 1924 – October 30, 2023

Shirley Margaret Lamkin, 98, Wildwood, Florida went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 30, 2023 at Harbor Chase of Wildwood. Shirley was born December 4, 1924 in Highland Park, Michigan to her parents Edmond S. McLeod and Minnie E. (Pretzer) McLeod.

She was a former Office Clerk for the Railroad working at the Detroit Depot in Detroit, Michigan. Shirley and her late husband Grant moved to Wildwood, Florida 40 years ago from Stockbridge, Michigan. She was of the Methodist faith and attended Morrison United Methodist Church in Leesburg, Florida. Shirley had volunteered many hours at the Thrift Store at Morrison United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies Society. She loved to play cards with her friends in her community.

Shirley is survived by her good friends of many years: Sue Jagodzinski and her husband Dan of Leesburg, Florida and Jan Webster and her husband Jerry Trahan of Wildwood, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents Edmond S. and Minnie E. McLeod and her loving husband, Grant Lamkin.

Graveside service will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida at date and time to be announced. She will be laid to rest with her husband Grant Lamkin.