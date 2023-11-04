Testing requirements for elderly drivers

To the Editor:

Jeff Atwood, without thinking, came up with more reasons that 75 years old should be tested. One, not every 75-year-old can afford a new car with the extra features of back-up cameras, blind spot indicators, and etc. Two, if you can’t turn your head to check left and right to your blind spots, especially when backing up, and rely on the back up camera only, you don’t see what’s coming from the sides. I see this quite often for someone to just get in their car and check the cameras and go on driving. That is not looking to see if someone is coming from either directions. This is not just for The Villages, it should be for the whole state or the country. So why should we wait until someone is 75 and older to have an accident to retest them? If they killed someone at that point, then the testing shouldn’t matter because their licenses should be revoked because they will be arrested for their faults of the accident. Dementia is easy to hide in the beginning stages, especially when adult children live thousands of miles away. A spouse/partner could be trying to get their loved one to stop driving without any help from their family. Also, of course, testing should be the same as a 16-year-old to drive. You should know all the written information as well how to safely and physically drive. Turning your head is definitely a part of driving. This isn’t a punishment, it is trying to avoid tragedies.

Deanna Marie

Lady Lake