Democrats in golf carts took to the streets Sunday morning in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Their message was simple – “Vote Blue.”

While Tuesday’s local elections will offer a smattering of non-partisan municipal contests, one year from now it will be a very different tale.

The White House will be the top prize in 2024 and it’s looking like a rematch of the 2020 race, pitting President Joe Biden against, his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.