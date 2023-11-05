Future resident of The Villages offers thoughts on anonymous tattling

Presently my husband and I are working on moving into The Villages. I have received permission to work remotely at home. We are finishing up some projects at our current home so we can list it for sale.

I feel it is important for you to know how alarming this “anonymous” tattling is. I love The Villages. But it seems from an outsider a bit extreme to allow neighbor to pit against neighbor, anonymously.

We have spent a few years visiting, staying in, and talking about The Villages. But I have to say that I am going to be very careful where I move into. This is supposed to be our golden carefree years. Seems quite unfriendly.

I just wanted to give a perspective view from one couple looking to purchase and be part of a great area. If we cannot live in peace and someone has a problem with a driveway, bush, or little white cross then the “friendliest town,” is not so friendly.

I hope that we will find the area and CDD that will fit us.

Jeannine Reid is a future resident of The Villages.