76.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 5, 2023
type here...

Future resident of The Villages offers thoughts on anonymous tattling

By Jeannine Reid

Presently my husband and I are working on moving into The Villages. I have received permission to work remotely at home. We are finishing up some projects at our current home so we can list it for sale.

I feel it is important for you to know how alarming this “anonymous” tattling is. I love The Villages. But it seems from an outsider a bit extreme to allow neighbor to pit against neighbor, anonymously.

We have spent a few years visiting, staying in, and talking about The Villages. But I have to say that I am going to be very careful where I move into. This is supposed to be our golden carefree years. Seems quite unfriendly.

I just wanted to give a perspective view from one couple looking to purchase and be part of a great area. If we cannot live in peace and someone has a problem with a driveway, bush, or little white cross then the “friendliest town,” is not so friendly.

I hope that we will find the area and CDD that will fit us.

Jeannine Reid is a future resident of The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Do not buy a home in The Villages

A Village of Fernandina resident is urging potential buyers not to purchase a home in The Villages. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Rick Scott’s endorsement of Donald Trump

A Village of Briar Meadow resident offers his thoughts on U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

95-year-old Villager should not be allowed to drive

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to the sentencing of a Villager in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a resident of his village.

Response to letter about abortion and STDs

A Village of Pine Hills reader responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about abortion and STDs.

Testing requirements for elderly drivers

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers her thoughts on driving tests for elderly residents.

Photos