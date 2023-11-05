77.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 5, 2023
type here...

Paradise Recreation Center will be used as voting location on Tuesday

By Staff Report

Paradise Recreation Center will be used as a voting location on Tuesday as voters decide who will represent them in the Ward 5 seat on the Lady Lake Commission.

Incumbent Jim Rietz is being opposed by Villager Mike Sage. Both men are longtime residents of the Historic Side of The Villages.

The Judy Garland and Henry Fonda rooms will be used during the election process on Tuesday.

Any questions regarding elections can be obtained from the county election sites:

Lake County: https://www.lakevotes.com/

Marion County: https://www.votemarion.com/

Sumter County: https://www.sumterelections.org

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Do not buy a home in The Villages

A Village of Fernandina resident is urging potential buyers not to purchase a home in The Villages. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Rick Scott’s endorsement of Donald Trump

A Village of Briar Meadow resident offers his thoughts on U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

95-year-old Villager should not be allowed to drive

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to the sentencing of a Villager in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a resident of his village.

Response to letter about abortion and STDs

A Village of Pine Hills reader responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about abortion and STDs.

Testing requirements for elderly drivers

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers her thoughts on driving tests for elderly residents.

Photos