Paradise Recreation Center will be used as voting location on Tuesday

Paradise Recreation Center will be used as a voting location on Tuesday as voters decide who will represent them in the Ward 5 seat on the Lady Lake Commission.

Incumbent Jim Rietz is being opposed by Villager Mike Sage. Both men are longtime residents of the Historic Side of The Villages.

The Judy Garland and Henry Fonda rooms will be used during the election process on Tuesday.

Any questions regarding elections can be obtained from the county election sites:

Lake County: https://www.lakevotes.com/

Marion County: https://www.votemarion.com/

Sumter County: https://www.sumterelections.org