Restaurant in The Villages cited for food temperature and storage violations

By Staff Report

A restaurant in The Villages has been cited for high-priority food temperature and food storage violations.

An inspector paid a visit this past Thursday to El Ranchito Mexican Restaurant on the Historic Side of The Villages and found two high-priority violations, five intermediate violations and several basic violations, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The inspector found food at greater than the required 41 degrees, including chicken at 65 degrees and beef at 52 degrees. In addition, the inspector found raw beef stored over cheese in a walk-in cooler.

An intermediate violation included soiled surfaces with debris or a mold-like substance on a can opener blade, a soda gun at the bar and on the interior of a margarita machine. Other intermediate violations included cooked beef held for more than 24 hours and not properly marked, no soap at an employee handwash station and no proof of proper employee training.

Basic violations included no display of the restaurant’s license, a black mold-like substance on the interior of the ice machine, a problem with the exterior door in the back of the restaurant, missing floor tiles on the cookline and ceiling tiles and vents soiled with an accumulation of food debris, grease, dust and a mold-like substance.

