Sunday, November 5, 2023
Rick Scott’s endorsement of Donald Trump

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Rick, did he (Trump) even ask for your endorsement? You are a former CEO of a medical company in the 1990s that fraudulently billed Medicare for over a billion dollars. While the company you ran had to make restitution and pay a fine, you got off after taking the 5th amendment over 60 times. You even managed to get a ridiculous severance package from your former company. You somehow have managed to hide this part of your life from Florida voters and been elected governor twice and are a current senator.
Trump has enough baggage (91 indictments) of his own without your “help.”
Will the GOP please do the right thing and primary this criminal who now aims to change Medicare and Social Security to his liking. Bring his past into the light and finally hold him accountable for his past. Accuse me of being a RINO if you choose but the real RINOs are the ones currently running the GOP.

Don Thiele
Village of Briar Meadow

 

