Saddlebrook and Roosevelt Executive Golf Courses remain closed

By Staff Report

The Saddlebrook and Roosevelt Executive Golf Courses will be closed for rest and rehabilitation through Nov. 22.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Executive Golf Maintenance at (352) 674-1885

Do not buy a home in The Villages

A Village of Fernandina resident is urging potential buyers not to purchase a home in The Villages. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Rick Scott’s endorsement of Donald Trump

A Village of Briar Meadow resident offers his thoughts on U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

95-year-old Villager should not be allowed to drive

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to the sentencing of a Villager in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a resident of his village.

Response to letter about abortion and STDs

A Village of Pine Hills reader responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about abortion and STDs.

Testing requirements for elderly drivers

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers her thoughts on driving tests for elderly residents.

