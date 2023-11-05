77.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 5, 2023
Villager to lose driver’s license after golf cart crash injuring passenger

By Staff Report
Marc James D'eon
Marc James D’eon

A Villager will lose his driver’s license as the result of a Fourth of July golf cart crash which sent his injured passenger to a local hospital.

Marc James D’eon, 64, of the Village of St. Johns, had been driving a white Yamaha golf cart at about 9 p.m. when he crashed into the hedges at Pinellas Place at Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. D’eon’s clothes were “very disheveled and bloody.” He was sweating and had “urine or fecal matter on the backside of his shorts,” the report said. A passenger in the golf cart was transported to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital.

D’eon, who purchased his home in The Villages in 2022, struggled through field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .155 and .153 blood alcohol content.

This past week in Sumter County Court, D’eon pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. The Walden, Mass. native will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

