Villager won’t be prosecuted in alleged attack over kiss at square

A Village of Alhambra man won’t be prosecuted in an alleged attack on his lady friend after an outing at Lake Sumter Landing.

Ricardo Duallo, 58, was arrested at about 10 p.m. Sept. 11 on a felony charge of battery after leaving a seven-inch abrasion on the forearm of his lady friend during an argument, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He admitted they had both been drinking. His girlfriend said Duallo was “angry” because she had been kissed by one of her friends while they were at the square. She said the altercation occurred after they returned home.

Last month, the prosecutor’s office announced the case will not move forward due to “victim/witness issues.”

Duallo was previously convicted in 1989 on a charge of simple battery in New Jersey.