Sunday, November 5, 2023
By Staff Report
August 26, 1929 – October 27, 2023

William J. Scharek was born in Ashley, PA, the son of Helen and Williams Scharek of Coatesville, PA. Bill is survived by his wife of 25 years Linda Scharek, daughter Paula Neville, three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Henry. After serving four years in the U.S. Marine Corps, Bill graduated from West Chester University with a degree in Education.

During his lifetime Bill worked in a variety of jobs including education, publishing, and the National Safety Council. After spending most of his life in Pennsylvania, Bill and Linda moved to New Bern, NC before finally settling down in Wildwood, FL.

Services for Bill will be private, with final internment in Coatesville, PA.

