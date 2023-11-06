Angela Sutherland

June 26, 1948 – October 21, 2023

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Angela Maria Sutherland, a beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend. Angela departed this world on October 21, 2023 from lung cancer surrounded by her loving family, leaving a void that can never be filled.

Angela was born on June 26, 1948, to Luigi and Rosa Martuscelli in Santa Maria di Castellabate, Salerno, Italy. She emigrated with her family to the United States in 1957, and they eventually settled in Brooklyn, New York. It was there that she met the love of her life, James Gerard Sutherland, her devoted husband of 57 years. They met at Fort Hamilton High School in Bay Ridge, were married on September 17, 1966, and together built a life filled with love, joy, and shared adventures. They raised their children in Selden, NY and Thornton, CO, and eventually retired to Florida after a long and fruitful career as an executive assistant in tech and pharma.

Angela was a devoted mother to four children and their families, including daughters Patricia Salzmann (George), Carol Mueller (Richard), Angela Lunter (Michael), and son James (Karolina), providing unwavering support, guidance, and love in every aspect of their lives. She is also survived by six grandchildren – Jillian (Mitchell), George “Buddy”, Emily, Brooke, Caraline, and Michael – as well as her brother Gennaro (Doina), sisters-in-law Theresa and Kathleen, five loving nieces and a nephew. She will be forever missed and remembered by her extended family, friends, and all those whose lives were also touched by her warmth and generosity.

Angela’s friends and family will always remember her for her welcoming nature. She had an extraordinary ability to connect with people and make them feel cherished and valued. Her home was a hub of laughter, gatherings, and good food, where everyone felt like family.

She had a passion for cooking and shopping, and enjoyed golf, card games, and cruises with her husband and friends. Her spunky nature and generous spirit will forever be remembered.

A celebration of her life will be held on a future date, where friends and family can gather to remember and pay their respects. Angela’s legacy lives on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her, and her memory will continue to inspire us to be better, kinder, and more loving individuals. May she rest in eternal peace.