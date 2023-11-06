Diane Dudik, 78, of The Village of Mallory Square, passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in The Villages, Florida.

Diane was born in Perth Amboy, NJ to Thomas and Florence Turkus on November 19, 1944. She graduated from Woodbridge High School in 1963. She married Joseph M. Dudik on August 9, 1969. She worked as an administrative assistant at Rutgers University in the Livingston Recreation Center and Department of Government Services for 25 years.

Her favorite pastimes were asking the soup of the day yet never ordering it, watching hallmark movies, and traveling up and down every aisle of any store she went in.

Diane is preceded in death by her parents and her brother in law, Wallace Kotomski.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Joseph M. Dudik, daughter, Dawn Lee Borg and husband, Tom from Bel Air, MD, son, Joseph M. Dudik Jr. and wife, Gretchen from Brick, NJ. Her grandchildren, whom she called “her treasures” and loved dearly, Anthony Joseph Borg, Diana Lee Borg, and Avery Mae Dudik.

Diane will be greatly missed by her loving family. They will always remember her infectious smile and her ability to make everyone laugh on a daily basis.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s association.