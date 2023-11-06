78.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 6, 2023
type here...

Diane Dudik

By Staff Report
Diane Dudik
Diane Dudik

Diane Dudik, 78, of The Village of Mallory Square, passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in The Villages, Florida.

Diane was born in Perth Amboy, NJ to Thomas and Florence Turkus on November 19, 1944. She graduated from Woodbridge High School in 1963. She married Joseph M. Dudik on August 9, 1969. She worked as an administrative assistant at Rutgers University in the Livingston Recreation Center and Department of Government Services for 25 years.

Her favorite pastimes were asking the soup of the day yet never ordering it, watching hallmark movies, and traveling up and down every aisle of any store she went in.

Diane is preceded in death by her parents and her brother in law, Wallace Kotomski.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Joseph M. Dudik, daughter, Dawn Lee Borg and husband, Tom from Bel Air, MD, son, Joseph M. Dudik Jr. and wife, Gretchen from Brick, NJ. Her grandchildren, whom she called “her treasures” and loved dearly, Anthony Joseph Borg, Diana Lee Borg, and Avery Mae Dudik.

Diane will be greatly missed by her loving family. They will always remember her infectious smile and her ability to make everyone laugh on a daily basis.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s association.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Reply to the man who says ‘Do not buy a home in The Villages!’

A Village of Sanibel resident responds to a reader who said, “Do not buy a home in The Villages!”

I am in favor of anonymous complaints

A Village of Amelia resident says stills sees merit in the anonymous complaint process when it comes to deed compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Grand Oaks neighbors, we hear you!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident also fighting growth, is ready to team up with neighbors of Grand Oaks Resort, who are concerned about 800 manufactured homes coming their way.

Do not buy a home in The Villages

A Village of Fernandina resident is urging potential buyers not to purchase a home in The Villages. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Rick Scott’s endorsement of Donald Trump

A Village of Briar Meadow resident offers his thoughts on U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Photos